Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ: TSVT)

In the last trading session, 1.36 million shares of the 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) were traded, and its beta was 1.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.23, and it changed around $0.08 or 2.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $162.28M. TSVT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.56, offering almost -443.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.81% since then. We note from 2seventy bio Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.20 million.

2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) trade information

Instantly TSVT has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.76 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -65.53% year-to-date, but still down -13.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) is -40.95% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.38 day(s).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

2seventy bio Inc (TSVT) estimates and forecasts

2seventy bio Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -65.04 percent over the past six months and at a 38.85% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 43.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -40.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 63.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $33.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect 2seventy bio Inc to make $38.79 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $13.41 million and $56.18 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 152.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -31.00%.

2seventy bio Inc earnings are expected to increase by 45.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 13.75% per year for the next five years.

TSVT Dividends

2seventy bio Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 14.

2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT)’s Major holders