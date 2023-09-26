Home  »  Business   »  Future Outlook And Sharps Technology Inc Stock Pri...

Future Outlook And Sharps Technology Inc Stock Price Performance

In today’s recent session, 10.69 million shares of the Sharps Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STSS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.69, and it changed around $0.04 or 5.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.00M. STSS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.04, offering almost -195.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.54, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.74% since then. We note from Sharps Technology Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 95720.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 49.90K.

Sharps Technology Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended STSS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sharps Technology Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Sharps Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STSS) trade information

Instantly STSS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.69% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8671 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.31% year-to-date, but still up 4.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sharps Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STSS) is -18.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 71680.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STSS is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2218.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2218.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sharps Technology Inc (STSS) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.85 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Sharps Technology Inc to make $5.5 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023.

STSS Dividends

Sharps Technology Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Sharps Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STSS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.80% of Sharps Technology Inc shares, and 4.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.48%. Sharps Technology Inc stock is held by 9 institutions, with HighTower Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.04% of the shares, which is about 0.12 million shares worth $95419.0.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.44% or 51302.0 shares worth $40523.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

