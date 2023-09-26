Future Outlook And AltC Acquisition Corp Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 2.98 million shares of the AltC Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ALCC) were traded, and its beta was 0.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.35, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $661.88M. ALCC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.77, offering almost -4.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.28% since then. We note from AltC Acquisition Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 716.60K.

AltC Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ALCC) trade information

The rise to weekly highs of 10.36 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.1%. We can see from the shorts that 34360.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.08 day(s).

AltC Acquisition Corp (ALCC) estimates and forecasts

ALCC Dividends

AltC Acquisition Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

AltC Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ALCC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.82% of AltC Acquisition Corp shares, and 96.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.43%. AltC Acquisition Corp stock is held by 82 institutions, with Empyrean Capital Partners, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.42% of the shares, which is about 4.85 million shares worth $50.56 million.

Tiger Global Management, LLC, with 7.77% or 4.0 million shares worth $41.72 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund and Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2023. The former held 1.0 million shares worth $10.28 million, making up 1.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd held roughly 0.38 million shares worth around $4.0 million, which represents about 0.75% of the total shares outstanding.