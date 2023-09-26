Frontline Plc (NYSE: FRO) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 0.49 million shares of the Frontline Plc (NYSE:FRO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.36, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.09B. FRO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.29, offering almost -5.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.99% since then. We note from Frontline Plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.30 million.

Frontline Plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.67. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended FRO as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Frontline Plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Frontline Plc (NYSE:FRO) trade information

Instantly FRO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.27% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.42 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 51.24% year-to-date, but still up 8.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Frontline Plc (NYSE:FRO) is -0.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.95 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.70, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FRO is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $34.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -85.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Frontline Plc (FRO) estimates and forecasts

Frontline Plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.07 percent over the past six months and at a 68.35% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -17.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 21.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -41.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $250.45 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Frontline Plc to make $303.03 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $382.19 million and $530.14 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -34.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -42.80%.

FRO Dividends

Frontline Plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 13.88 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.55. It is important to note, however, that the 13.88% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Frontline Plc (NYSE:FRO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.79% of Frontline Plc shares, and 45.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.41%. Frontline Plc stock is held by 250 institutions, with Two Sigma Advisers, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.76% of the shares, which is about 3.93 million shares worth $71.98 million.

Barclays Plc, with 1.72% or 3.83 million shares worth $70.2 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and Northern Small Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 0.74 million shares worth $13.57 million, making up 0.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Northern Small Cap Value Fund held roughly 0.65 million shares worth around $11.96 million, which represents about 0.29% of the total shares outstanding.