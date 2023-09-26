FNF Stock Forecast 2023: Fidelity National Financial Inc Remains Weak With A Upside Of 23.17%

In the last trading session, 4.16 million shares of the Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) were traded, and its beta was 1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $41.44, and it changed around -$0.08 or -0.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.28B. FNF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $45.51, offering almost -9.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.17% since then. We note from Fidelity National Financial Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.03 million.

Fidelity National Financial Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.67. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended FNF as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Fidelity National Financial Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $1.15 for the current quarter.

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) trade information

Instantly FNF has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 43.33 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.36%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.15% year-to-date, but still down -3.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) is 3.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FNF is forecast to be at a low of $45.00 and a high of $52.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -25.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) estimates and forecasts

Fidelity National Financial Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 24.37 percent over the past six months and at a -29.10% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.79 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Fidelity National Financial Inc to make $2.87 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.02 billion and $2.55 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -7.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.14%. Fidelity National Financial Inc earnings are expected to increase by -25.97% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 22.97% per year for the next five years.

FNF Dividends

Fidelity National Financial Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 06 and November 10. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.38 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.81. It is important to note, however, that the 4.38% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.39% of Fidelity National Financial Inc shares, and 82.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.35%. Fidelity National Financial Inc stock is held by 802 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 13.89% of the shares, which is about 37.79 million shares worth $1.57 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 10.03% or 27.3 million shares worth $1.13 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Select Dividend ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 8.06 million shares worth $333.96 million, making up 2.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Select Dividend ETF held roughly 6.97 million shares worth around $288.72 million, which represents about 2.56% of the total shares outstanding.