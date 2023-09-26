FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN) Shares Could Drop Up To -174.73%

In today’s recent session, 0.67 million shares of the FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.91, and it changed around $0.07 or 8.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $89.81M. FGEN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.69, offering almost -2723.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.08% since then. We note from FibroGen Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.91 million.

FibroGen Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended FGEN as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. FibroGen Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.68 for the current quarter.

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) trade information

Instantly FGEN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.71% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9199 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -94.29% year-to-date, but still up 15.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) is -24.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 59.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FGEN is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -174.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -119.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

FibroGen Inc (FGEN) estimates and forecasts

FibroGen Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -95.11 percent over the past six months and at a 13.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 30.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 47.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $36.84 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect FibroGen Inc to make $39.07 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $15.73 million and $34.37 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 134.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.63%.

FGEN Dividends

FibroGen Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.