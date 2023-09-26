EQRx Inc (NASDAQ: EQRX) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $2.10 In 2023

In today’s recent session, 0.63 million shares of the EQRx Inc (NASDAQ:EQRX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.26, and it changed around $0.05 or 2.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.10B. EQRX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.70, offering almost -152.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.58, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.09% since then. We note from EQRx Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.49 million.

EQRx Inc (NASDAQ:EQRX) trade information

Instantly EQRX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.26% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.28 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.88%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.13% year-to-date, but still down -0.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, EQRx Inc (NASDAQ:EQRX) is -1.74% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.10, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -7.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EQRX is forecast to be at a low of $2.10 and a high of $2.10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 7.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

EQRx Inc (EQRX) estimates and forecasts

EQRx Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 24.18 percent over the past six months and at a -10.71% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 11.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -300.00% in the next quarter.

EQRX Dividends

EQRx Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 08.

EQRx Inc (NASDAQ:EQRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.14% of EQRx Inc shares, and 68.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.80%. EQRx Inc stock is held by 163 institutions, with Alphabet Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.78% of the shares, which is about 47.68 million shares worth $88.68 million.

Casdin Capital, LLC, with 8.11% or 39.53 million shares worth $73.52 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 11.59 million shares worth $21.55 million, making up 2.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 9.44 million shares worth around $17.55 million, which represents about 1.94% of the total shares outstanding.