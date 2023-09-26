Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) Stock Forecast: By 2023, Bulls Expect $262.00 Per Share

In today’s recent session, 0.79 million shares of the Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) have been traded, and its beta is 1.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $119.40, and it changed around -$1.7 or -1.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.28B. ENPH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $339.92, offering almost -184.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $116.86, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 2.13% since then. We note from Enphase Energy Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.75 million.

Enphase Energy Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.74. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 37 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended ENPH as a Hold, whereas 23 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight.

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) trade information

Instantly ENPH has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.40% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 127.47 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -54.94% year-to-date, but still down -2.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) is -3.78% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $188.15, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ENPH is forecast to be at a low of $114.00 and a high of $262.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -119.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) estimates and forecasts

Enphase Energy Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.03 percent over the past six months and at a 8.44% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 34.70%.

Enphase Energy Inc earnings are expected to increase by 9.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 27.60% per year for the next five years.

ENPH Dividends

Enphase Energy Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.55% of Enphase Energy Inc shares, and 79.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.48%. Enphase Energy Inc stock is held by 1,403 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.72% of the shares, which is about 15.98 million shares worth $2.68 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.42% or 14.2 million shares worth $2.38 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 4.29 million shares worth $717.85 million, making up 3.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 3.26 million shares worth around $546.51 million, which represents about 2.39% of the total shares outstanding.