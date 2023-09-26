enCore Energy Corp (AMEX: EU) Stock Forecast 2023: $5.00 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 2.72 million shares of the enCore Energy Corp (AMEX:EU) were traded, and its beta was 1.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.41, and it changed around $0.21 or 6.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $492.34M. EU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.30, offering almost 3.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.39% since then. We note from enCore Energy Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.04 million.

enCore Energy Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended EU as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. enCore Energy Corp is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

enCore Energy Corp (AMEX:EU) trade information

Instantly EU has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.43 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.58%. The company’s shares are currently up 44.30% year-to-date, but still up 6.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, enCore Energy Corp (AMEX:EU) is 36.95% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.37, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EU is forecast to be at a low of $3.70 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -46.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

enCore Energy Corp (EU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -147.07%.

EU Dividends

enCore Energy Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 14.

enCore Energy Corp (AMEX:EU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.86% of enCore Energy Corp shares, and 19.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.37%. enCore Energy Corp stock is held by 55 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.21% of the shares, which is about 7.57 million shares worth $18.24 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 3.71% or 5.38 million shares worth $12.97 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 6.98 million shares worth $17.93 million, making up 4.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Sprott Uranium Miners ETF held roughly 6.04 million shares worth around $14.56 million, which represents about 4.16% of the total shares outstanding.