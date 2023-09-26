Edwards Lifesciences Corp’s (NYSE: EW) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In today’s recent session, 0.96 million shares of the Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) have been traded, and its beta is 1.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $70.28, and it changed around $0.82 or 1.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $42.73B. EW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $94.87, offering almost -34.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $67.13, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.48% since then. We note from Edwards Lifesciences Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.21 million.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.07. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended EW as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Edwards Lifesciences Corp is expected to report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) trade information

Instantly EW has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 73.53 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.80% year-to-date, but still down -3.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) is -7.73% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $96.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EW is forecast to be at a low of $75.00 and a high of $110.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -56.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) estimates and forecasts

Edwards Lifesciences Corp share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.15 percent over the past six months and at a 2.82% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -3.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.48 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 20 analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences Corp to make $1.54 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.32 billion and $1.35 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.06%. Edwards Lifesciences Corp earnings are expected to increase by 2.74% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 9.67% per year for the next five years.

EW Dividends

Edwards Lifesciences Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.85% of Edwards Lifesciences Corp shares, and 85.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.33%. Edwards Lifesciences Corp stock is held by 1,798 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.44% of the shares, which is about 51.31 million shares worth $4.84 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.36% or 50.81 million shares worth $4.79 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 18.92 million shares worth $1.78 billion, making up 3.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 14.43 million shares worth around $1.36 billion, which represents about 2.37% of the total shares outstanding.