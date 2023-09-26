ECARX Holdings Inc: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of ECX Stock In 2023

In today’s recent session, 0.41 million shares of the ECARX Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ECX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.31, and it changed around -$0.1 or -2.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.12B. ECX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.32, offering almost -241.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.02, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.76% since then. We note from ECARX Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 293.09K.

ECARX Holdings Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ECX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ECARX Holdings Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

ECARX Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ECX) trade information

Instantly ECX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.93% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.53 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.57% year-to-date, but still down -5.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, ECARX Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ECX) is -19.46% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $66.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ECX is forecast to be at a low of $61.77 and a high of $71.99. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2074.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1766.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ECARX Holdings Inc (ECX) estimates and forecasts

ECARX Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.15 percent over the past six months and at a 75.65% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.50%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $160.36 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ECARX Holdings Inc to make $302.81 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023.

ECX Dividends

ECARX Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

ECARX Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ECX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of ECARX Holdings Inc shares, and 0.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.39%. ECARX Holdings Inc stock is held by 16 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.76% of the shares, which is about 5.07 million shares worth $35.29 million.

Altshuler Shaham Ltd, with 0.21% or 0.6 million shares worth $4.18 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 0.25 million shares worth $1.08 million, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 72806.0 shares worth around $0.53 million, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.