Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 2.99 million shares of the Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) were traded, and its beta was 0.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $107.86, and it changed around -$0.28 or -0.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.67B. DG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $261.59, offering almost -142.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $107.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 0.13% since then. We note from Dollar General Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.40 million.

Dollar General Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.47. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 17 recommended DG as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Dollar General Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.29 for the current quarter.

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) trade information

Instantly DG has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 116.65 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -56.20% year-to-date, but still down -5.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) is -29.49% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $146.82, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DG is forecast to be at a low of $102.00 and a high of $210.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -94.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Dollar General Corp. (DG) estimates and forecasts

Dollar General Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.59 percent over the past six months and at a -25.66% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -44.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -33.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.7 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Dollar General Corp. to make $9.85 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.65%. Dollar General Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -26.05% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 7.89% per year for the next five years.

DG Dividends

Dollar General Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 29 and December 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.06 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.22. It is important to note, however, that the 2.06% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.48% of Dollar General Corp. shares, and 92.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.15%. Dollar General Corp. stock is held by 1,652 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.47% of the shares, which is about 18.6 million shares worth $2.01 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 8.32% or 18.25 million shares worth $1.97 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Balanced Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 6.85 million shares worth $738.67 million, making up 3.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Balanced Fund held roughly 5.88 million shares worth around $634.3 million, which represents about 2.68% of the total shares outstanding.