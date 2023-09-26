Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CBAY): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 1.34 million shares of the Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) were traded, and its beta was 0.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.32, and it changed around -$0.39 or -2.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.41B. CBAY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.20, offering almost -27.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 78.0% since then. We note from Cymabay Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.57 million.

Cymabay Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CBAY as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cymabay Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.3 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) trade information

Instantly CBAY has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.04 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.72%. The company’s shares are currently up 128.39% year-to-date, but still down -10.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) is 5.53% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.2 day(s).

Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) estimates and forecasts

Cymabay Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 69.07 percent over the past six months and at a 23.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.20%.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $430k in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Cymabay Therapeutics Inc to make $310k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -8.85%.

CBAY Dividends

Cymabay Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.31% of Cymabay Therapeutics Inc shares, and 92.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.09%. Cymabay Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 189 institutions, with Avoro Capital Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.33% of the shares, which is about 10.3 million shares worth $112.78 million.

Janus Henderson Group PLC, with 7.02% or 7.75 million shares worth $84.83 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.99 million shares worth $32.7 million, making up 2.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.24 million shares worth around $30.73 million, which represents about 2.03% of the total shares outstanding.