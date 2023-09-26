Could Iris Energy Ltd’s (NASDAQ: IREN) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) were traded, and its beta was 2.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.78, and it changed around -$0.05 or -1.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $200.45M. IREN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.06, offering almost -113.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.02% since then. We note from Iris Energy Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

Iris Energy Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended IREN as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Iris Energy Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of $Disc Medicine, Inc. for the current quarter.

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) trade information

Instantly IREN has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.88 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.54%. The company’s shares are currently up 202.40% year-to-date, but still down -20.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) is -12.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.71, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 64.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IREN is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $24.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -534.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -58.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Iris Energy Ltd (IREN) estimates and forecasts

Iris Energy Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 29.01 percent over the past six months and at a 100.64% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.10%.

IREN Dividends

Iris Energy Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.97% of Iris Energy Ltd shares, and 22.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.36%. Iris Energy Ltd stock is held by 47 institutions, with Platinum Investment Management Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.92% of the shares, which is about 2.63 million shares worth $12.27 million.

Millennium Management Llc, with 2.37% or 1.59 million shares worth $7.42 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.65 million shares worth $3.02 million, making up 0.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF held roughly 0.63 million shares worth around $3.08 million, which represents about 0.94% of the total shares outstanding.