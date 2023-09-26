Could Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 6.05 million shares of the Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) were traded, and its beta was 1.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.13, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.91M. IFBD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.50, offering almost -6438.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.69% since then. We note from Infobird Co Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.24 million.

Infobird Co Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IFBD as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) trade information

Instantly IFBD has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1438 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -95.65% year-to-date, but still down -8.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) is -48.30% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 68280.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $62.35, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IFBD is forecast to be at a low of $62.35 and a high of $62.35. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -47861.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -47861.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Infobird Co Ltd (IFBD) estimates and forecasts

IFBD Dividends

Infobird Co Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.33% of Infobird Co Ltd shares, and 10.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.13%. Infobird Co Ltd stock is held by 5 institutions, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.12% of the shares, which is about 0.11 million shares worth $0.13 million.

Sabby Management, LLC, with 0.03% or 23929.0 shares worth $29432.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.