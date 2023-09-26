Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (NYSE: BVN)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 3.7 million shares of the Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (NYSE:BVN) were traded, and its beta was 0.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.54, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.17B. BVN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.92, offering almost -4.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.79% since then. We note from Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.51 million.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.71. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended BVN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (NYSE:BVN) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.80 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.95%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.63% year-to-date, but still down -1.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (NYSE:BVN) is 4.79% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.26, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BVN is forecast to be at a low of $7.50 and a high of $16.86. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -97.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (BVN) estimates and forecasts

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.15 percent over the past six months and at a 10.20% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 20.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 237.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -25.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.90%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 58.12%. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR earnings are expected to increase by -74.06% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 27.51% per year for the next five years.

BVN Dividends

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.73 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.15. It is important to note, however, that the 1.73% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (NYSE:BVN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR shares, and 50.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.17%. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR stock is held by 257 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.17% of the shares, which is about 25.22 million shares worth $215.35 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.41% or 14.86 million shares worth $126.92 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 13.66 million shares worth $116.68 million, making up 4.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 8.51 million shares worth around $72.66 million, which represents about 3.10% of the total shares outstanding.