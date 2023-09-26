Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 12.0 million shares of the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) were traded, and its beta was 2.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.87, and it changed around $0.41 or 2.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.56B. CLF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.83, offering almost -53.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.51% since then. We note from Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.64 million.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.33. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended CLF as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) trade information

Instantly CLF has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.95 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.70% year-to-date, but still up 7.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) is 0.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 39.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.01, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLF is forecast to be at a low of $13.44 and a high of $26.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -74.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) estimates and forecasts

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.69 percent over the past six months and at a -54.10% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 58.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 202.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.6 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc to make $5.27 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.65 billion and $5.04 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.26%. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc earnings are expected to increase by -41.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 11.87% per year for the next five years.

CLF Dividends

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.59% of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc shares, and 65.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.37%. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc stock is held by 807 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.99% of the shares, which is about 50.82 million shares worth $851.78 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.88% or 50.25 million shares worth $842.19 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 16.61 million shares worth $253.92 million, making up 3.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 16.09 million shares worth around $269.59 million, which represents about 3.16% of the total shares outstanding.