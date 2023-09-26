Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE: CIG) Stock Forecast 2023: $2.14 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In today’s recent session, 1.1 million shares of the Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE:CIG) have been traded, and its beta is 0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.53, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.71B. CIG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.68, offering almost -5.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.69, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.2% since then. We note from Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.78 million.

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.25. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended CIG as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE:CIG) trade information

Instantly CIG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.75% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.68 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.6%. The company’s shares are currently up 28.76% year-to-date, but still down -3.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE:CIG) is 2.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.14, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -18.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CIG is forecast to be at a low of $2.14 and a high of $2.14. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 15.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG) estimates and forecasts

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 27.51 percent over the past six months and at a 22.22% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.88%.

CIG Dividends

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.78 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 7.78% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE:CIG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR shares, and 14.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.45%. Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR stock is held by 213 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.82% of the shares, which is about 26.64 million shares worth $67.14 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.37% or 20.1 million shares worth $50.66 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 4.61 million shares worth $11.61 million, making up 0.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 4.0 million shares worth around $10.08 million, which represents about 0.27% of the total shares outstanding.