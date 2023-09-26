Centene Corp. (NYSE: CNC) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 3.3 million shares of the Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) were traded, and its beta was 0.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $70.57, and it changed around $1.89 or 2.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.21B. CNC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $87.84, offering almost -24.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $60.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.8% since then. We note from Centene Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.35 million.

Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) trade information

Instantly CNC has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 70.66 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.13%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.95% year-to-date, but still up 3.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) is 10.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2 day(s).

Centene Corp. (CNC) estimates and forecasts

Centene Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.18 percent over the past six months and at a 11.76% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 15.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -12.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $36.18 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Centene Corp. to make $35.59 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $35.47 billion and $35.56 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.49%. Centene Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 12.17% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 11.02% per year for the next five years.

CNC Dividends

Centene Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.65% of Centene Corp. shares, and 97.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.81%. Centene Corp. stock is held by 1,262 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.77% of the shares, which is about 63.74 million shares worth $4.3 billion.

Capital World Investors, with 8.85% or 47.94 million shares worth $3.23 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fundamental Investors Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 23.21 million shares worth $1.57 billion, making up 4.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 17.12 million shares worth around $1.15 billion, which represents about 3.16% of the total shares outstanding.