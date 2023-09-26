Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE: CVE) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 9.11 million shares of the Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) were traded, and its beta was 2.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.20, and it changed around $0.45 or 2.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.31B. CVE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.09, offering almost -9.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.81% since then. We note from Cenovus Energy Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.79 million.

Cenovus Energy Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.37. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CVE as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cenovus Energy Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) trade information

Instantly CVE has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.09 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.22%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.07% year-to-date, but still down -2.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) is 9.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 38.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CVE is forecast to be at a low of $19.35 and a high of $26.40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -30.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) estimates and forecasts

Cenovus Energy Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 30.07 percent over the past six months and at a -36.59% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -25.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -10.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 89.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -17.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.43 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Cenovus Energy Inc to make $10.24 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $11.41 billion and $10.52 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -8.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.28%. Cenovus Energy Inc earnings are expected to increase by -28.45% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 17.35% per year for the next five years.

CVE Dividends

Cenovus Energy Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.95 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.39. It is important to note, however, that the 1.95% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.83% of Cenovus Energy Inc shares, and 54.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.18%. Cenovus Energy Inc stock is held by 600 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.18% of the shares, which is about 155.04 million shares worth $2.63 billion.

Capital World Investors, with 7.77% or 147.37 million shares worth $2.5 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Europacific Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 93.99 million shares worth $1.6 billion, making up 4.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held roughly 72.67 million shares worth around $1.23 billion, which represents about 3.83% of the total shares outstanding.