Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 3.92 million shares of the Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $40.12, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $36.82B. CM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.85, offering almost -21.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $38.88, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 3.09% since then. We note from Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.20 million.

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.33. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce is expected to report earnings per share of $1.18 for the current quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM) trade information

Instantly CM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 41.39 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.07%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.82% year-to-date, but still down -1.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM) is 1.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.52, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CM is forecast to be at a low of $35.56 and a high of $62.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -54.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) estimates and forecasts

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.62 percent over the past six months and at a -10.65% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 13.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -11.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.39 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce to make $4.39 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.86%. Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce earnings are expected to increase by -4.27% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 1.85% per year for the next five years.

CM Dividends

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 29 and December 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.36 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.55. It is important to note, however, that the 6.36% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.07% of Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce shares, and 49.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.55%. Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce stock is held by 682 institutions, with Royal Bank of Canada being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.63% of the shares, which is about 70.49 million shares worth $2.82 billion.

Bank of Montreal/Can/, with 6.20% or 57.32 million shares worth $2.3 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2023. The former held 11.66 million shares worth $467.41 million, making up 1.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund held roughly 6.99 million shares worth around $280.19 million, which represents about 0.76% of the total shares outstanding.