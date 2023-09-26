Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BFRG): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In today’s recent session, 15.64 million shares of the Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BFRG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.89, and it changed around $1.02 or 35.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.69M. BFRG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.50, offering almost -144.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.47, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.5% since then. We note from Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 69040.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BFRG) trade information

Instantly BFRG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 35.54% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.58 on Monday, 09/25/23 decreased the stock’s daily price by -8.66%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.28% year-to-date, but still up 35.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BFRG) is 25.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.14 day(s).

BFRG Dividends

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BFRG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 71.71% of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc shares, and 9.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.80%. Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc stock is held by 7 institutions, with Bank of America Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.08% of the shares, which is about 5022.0 shares worth $17878.0.

Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), with 0.02% or 1186.0 shares worth $4222.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 1600.0 shares worth $5696.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.