BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE: BRFS) In 2023: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 0.8 million shares of the BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE:BRFS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.98, and it changed around $0.03 or 1.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.32B. BRFS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.93, offering almost -47.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.05, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.97% since then. We note from BRF S.A. ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.92 million.

BRF S.A. ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.82. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended BRFS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BRF S.A. ADR is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE:BRFS) trade information

Instantly BRFS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.54% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0000 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 25.32% year-to-date, but still up 1.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE:BRFS) is 1.54% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.19, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BRFS is forecast to be at a low of $1.47 and a high of $2.81. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -41.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 25.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS) estimates and forecasts

BRF S.A. ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 63.64 percent over the past six months and at a 169.64% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.59 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect BRF S.A. ADR to make $2.83 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.83%.

BRFS Dividends

BRF S.A. ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE:BRFS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.69% of BRF S.A. ADR shares, and 5.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.49%. BRF S.A. ADR stock is held by 120 institutions, with Polunin Capital Partners Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.01% of the shares, which is about 16.98 million shares worth $32.27 million.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC, with 0.93% or 15.65 million shares worth $29.74 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 6.85 million shares worth $11.23 million, making up 0.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund held roughly 6.67 million shares worth around $13.67 million, which represents about 0.40% of the total shares outstanding.