Barclays plc ADR (NYSE: BCS) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 7.02 million shares of the Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS) were traded, and its beta was 1.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.62, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.19B. BCS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.44, offering almost -23.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.7% since then. We note from Barclays plc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.79 million.

Barclays plc ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.06. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended BCS as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Barclays plc ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS) trade information

Instantly BCS has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.03 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.31% year-to-date, but still down -3.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS) is 3.96% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.09, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BCS is forecast to be at a low of $8.74 and a high of $16.45. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -115.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Barclays plc ADR (BCS) estimates and forecasts

Barclays plc ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 15.45 percent over the past six months and at a 1.97% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.40%.

Barclays plc ADR earnings are expected to increase by 10.71% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 6.37% per year for the next five years.

BCS Dividends

Barclays plc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.73 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.44. It is important to note, however, that the 5.73% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Barclays plc ADR shares, and 3.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.39%. Barclays plc ADR stock is held by 329 institutions, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.47% of the shares, which is about 17.97 million shares worth $141.26 million.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, with 0.43% or 16.41 million shares worth $129.0 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA International Value Series and Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Value ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2023. The former held 7.04 million shares worth $56.77 million, making up 0.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Value ETF held roughly 3.17 million shares worth around $25.59 million, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.