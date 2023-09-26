Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE: NLY): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 3.32 million shares of the Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) were traded, and its beta was 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.72, and it changed around -$0.16 or -0.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.74B. NLY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.80, offering almost -25.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.38% since then. We note from Annaly Capital Management Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.60 million.

Annaly Capital Management Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.09. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended NLY as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Annaly Capital Management Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) trade information

Instantly NLY has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.07 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.45% year-to-date, but still down -4.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) is 0.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NLY is forecast to be at a low of $21.00 and a high of $24.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -21.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) estimates and forecasts

Annaly Capital Management Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.17 percent over the past six months and at a -30.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -14.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -34.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -22.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 32.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $963.94 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Annaly Capital Management Inc to make $984.86 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $654.17 million and $798.93 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 47.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.47%. Annaly Capital Management Inc earnings are expected to increase by -31.19% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 0.11% per year for the next five years.

NLY Dividends

Annaly Capital Management Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 13.13 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.59. It is important to note, however, that the 13.13% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY)’s Major holders