An Analysis Of Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 8.54 million shares of the Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) were traded, and its beta was 1.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.81, and it changed around $0.2 or 1.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.02B. TOST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.00, offering almost -43.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.16% since then. We note from Toast Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.39 million.

Toast Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.25. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended TOST as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Toast Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) trade information

Instantly TOST has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.44 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.97%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.33% year-to-date, but still down -7.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) is -10.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.65, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TOST is forecast to be at a low of $19.00 and a high of $31.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -64.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Toast Inc (TOST) estimates and forecasts

Toast Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 15.90 percent over the past six months and at a 19.44% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 22.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 47.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 36.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 41.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.03 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Toast Inc to make $1.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $721.52 million and $769 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 42.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 33.90%.

TOST Dividends

Toast Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.65% of Toast Inc shares, and 86.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.24%. Toast Inc stock is held by 494 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.69% of the shares, which is about 31.58 million shares worth $712.86 million.

FMR, LLC, with 6.69% or 27.49 million shares worth $620.47 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 15.08 million shares worth $340.41 million, making up 3.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 10.82 million shares worth around $244.27 million, which represents about 2.63% of the total shares outstanding.