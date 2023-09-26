An Analysis Of LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ: LFMD), And Its Business Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.65 million shares of the LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD) have been traded, and its beta is 1.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.58, and it changed around $0.75 or 15.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $201.04M. LFMD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.45, offering almost 2.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 79.57% since then. We note from LifeMD Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 449.29K.

LifeMD Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LFMD as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. LifeMD Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD) trade information

Instantly LFMD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 15.53% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.61 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.53%. The company’s shares are currently up 187.62% year-to-date, but still up 26.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD) is 55.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LFMD is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -61.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -25.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

LifeMD Inc (LFMD) estimates and forecasts

LifeMD Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 284.82 percent over the past six months and at a -38.30% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 42.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 75.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $38.17 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect LifeMD Inc to make $41.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $31.84 million and $28.12 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 47.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -61.17%.

LFMD Dividends

LifeMD Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 13.

LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.45% of LifeMD Inc shares, and 17.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.22%. LifeMD Inc stock is held by 56 institutions, with Royce & Associates LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.83% of the shares, which is about 1.02 million shares worth $4.44 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 2.03% or 0.73 million shares worth $3.18 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.65 million shares worth $2.81 million, making up 1.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.43 million shares worth around $1.88 million, which represents about 1.20% of the total shares outstanding.