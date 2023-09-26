Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In today’s recent session, 2.34 million shares of the Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.68, and it changed around $0.6 or 11.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $822.34M. ADPT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.79, offering almost -89.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.95, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.85% since then. We note from Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ADPT as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.33 for the current quarter.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT) trade information

Instantly ADPT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 11.91% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.34 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.59% year-to-date, but still up 4.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT) is -7.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.57, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ADPT is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -164.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -93.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) estimates and forecasts

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -34.81 percent over the past six months and at a 13.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -3.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 42.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $43.95 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp to make $76.41 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $48.03 million and $55.2 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -8.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 38.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -32.30%. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp earnings are expected to increase by 12.81% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 21.60% per year for the next five years.

ADPT Dividends

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 06.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.80% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp shares, and 91.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.52%. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp stock is held by 311 institutions, with Viking Global Investors, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 20.74% of the shares, which is about 29.99 million shares worth $201.26 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 8.33% or 12.05 million shares worth $80.87 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 11.69 million shares worth $79.12 million, making up 8.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.94 million shares worth around $26.43 million, which represents about 2.72% of the total shares outstanding.