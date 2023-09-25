ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc’s (ZVSA): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In today’s recent session, 0.83 million shares of the ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.13, and it changed around $0.0 or -2.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.04M. ZVSA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.00, offering almost -19130.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.38% since then. We note from ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.72 million.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) trade information

Instantly ZVSA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.94% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1445 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -91.81% year-to-date, but still down -2.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) is -14.83% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZVSA is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $2.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1823.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1823.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ZVSA Dividends

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 54.44% of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc shares, and 27.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.38%. ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 12 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.39% of the shares, which is about 0.12 million shares worth $29552.0.

Cowen and Company, LLC, with 0.16% or 50000.0 shares worth $12275.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 17194.0 shares worth $4221.0, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 4076.0 shares worth around $1491.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.