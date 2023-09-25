Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) Stock Forecast: $4.00 Per Share In 2023 With Positive Signs

In today’s recent session, 12.2 million shares of the Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) have been traded, and its beta is 3.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.39, and it changed around -$0.04 or -8.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $82.99M. WKHS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.05, offering almost -682.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.40, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -2.56% since then. We note from Workhorse Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 20.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.34 million.

Workhorse Group Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.14. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended WKHS as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Workhorse Group Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) trade information

Instantly WKHS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.80% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5793 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 32.68%. The company’s shares are currently down -74.10% year-to-date, but still down -30.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) is -46.44% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 43.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WKHS is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -925.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -156.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS) estimates and forecasts

Workhorse Group Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -69.00 percent over the past six months and at a 35.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 45.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 58.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,130.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $18.75 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Workhorse Group Inc to make $31.66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.56 million and $3.45 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 632.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 818.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.01%.

WKHS Dividends

Workhorse Group Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 06 and November 10.

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.35% of Workhorse Group Inc shares, and 33.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.69%. Workhorse Group Inc stock is held by 256 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.76% of the shares, which is about 12.15 million shares worth $10.59 million.

State Street Corporation, with 4.39% or 9.26 million shares worth $8.07 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 4.93 million shares worth $3.88 million, making up 2.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.8 million shares worth around $4.19 million, which represents about 2.28% of the total shares outstanding.