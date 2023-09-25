Why Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2023

In the last trading session, 65.14 million shares of the Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) were traded, and its beta was 1.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.43, and it changed around $0.23 or 1.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $49.75B. F currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.42, offering almost -24.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.57% since then. We note from Ford Motor Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 46.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 49.91 million.

Ford Motor Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended F as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ford Motor Co. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter.

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) trade information

Instantly F has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.77 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.66%. The company’s shares are currently up 12.29% year-to-date, but still down -1.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) is 3.93% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 150.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.99, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that F is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $23.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -85.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ford Motor Co. (F) estimates and forecasts

Ford Motor Co. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 8.84 percent over the past six months and at a 12.23% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -29.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $40.25 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Ford Motor Co. to make $40.75 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $36.25 billion and $41.77 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.40%.

Ford Motor Co. earnings are expected to increase by 12.23% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -13.16% per year for the next five years.

F Dividends

Ford Motor Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 24 and October 30. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.48 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.56. It is important to note, however, that the 4.48% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F)’s Major holders