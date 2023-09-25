Why Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2023

In today’s recent session, 3.0 million shares of the Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) have been traded, and its beta is 3.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $40.72, and it changed around -$1.27 or -3.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.34B. CVNA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $57.19, offering almost -40.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.55, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 91.28% since then. We note from Carvana Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.48 million.

Carvana Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.35. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 5 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 16 recommended CVNA as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Carvana Co. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.82 for the current quarter.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) trade information

Instantly CVNA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.02% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 53.07 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 759.07% year-to-date, but still down -21.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) is 7.84% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 33.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.87 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.65, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CVNA is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $63.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -54.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 63.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) estimates and forecasts

Carvana Co. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 397.19 percent over the past six months and at a 57.16% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 69.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -320.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -18.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.76 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Carvana Co. to make $2.71 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.7 billion and $2.84 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -25.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -64.42%. Carvana Co. earnings are expected to increase by 76.66% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 17.16% per year for the next five years.

CVNA Dividends

Carvana Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 06.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.28% of Carvana Co. shares, and 94.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.84%. Carvana Co. stock is held by 313 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.18% of the shares, which is about 12.97 million shares worth $336.25 million.

Spruce House Investment Management LLC, with 9.39% or 10.0 million shares worth $259.2 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.28 million shares worth $84.95 million, making up 3.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.01 million shares worth around $77.98 million, which represents about 2.82% of the total shares outstanding.