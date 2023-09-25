Why AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ: AGRI) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2023

In today’s recent session, 5.9 million shares of the AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) have been traded, and its beta is 0.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.11, and it changed around -$0.02 or -16.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.40M. AGRI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.68, offering almost -1427.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.08, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.27% since then. We note from AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 36.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.67 million.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AGRI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd is expected to report earnings per share of $AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. for the current quarter.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) trade information

Instantly AGRI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -16.49% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1817 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 39.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -90.27% year-to-date, but still up 3.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) is -4.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AGRI is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1718.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1718.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AGRI Dividends

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 10 and November 14.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.67% of AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd shares, and 7.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.83%. AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd stock is held by 15 institutions, with Ayrton Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.18% of the shares, which is about 70922.0 shares worth $16078.0.

AMG National Trust Bank, with 0.14% or 56000.0 shares worth $12695.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 17646.0 shares worth $6881.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.