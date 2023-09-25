Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 3.85 million shares of the Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) were traded, and its beta was 1.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.57, and it changed around $0.11 or 7.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $415.94M. URG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.62, offering almost -3.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.77% since then. We note from Ur-Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.02 million.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

Instantly URG has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5900 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 36.52% year-to-date, but still up 2.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) is 24.60% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.3 day(s).

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts

Ur-Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 74.44 percent over the past six months and at a 75.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 139,531.59%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $930k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Ur-Energy Inc. to make $3.09 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4,794.70%.

Ur-Energy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 70.83% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 57.26% per year for the next five years.

URG Dividends

Ur-Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.63% of Ur-Energy Inc. shares, and 56.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.24%. Ur-Energy Inc. stock is held by 128 institutions, with MMCAP International, Inc. SPC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.76% of the shares, which is about 25.94 million shares worth $27.24 million.

Alps Advisors Inc., with 5.73% or 15.23 million shares worth $15.99 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 14.0 million shares worth $14.7 million, making up 5.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF held roughly 12.88 million shares worth around $16.87 million, which represents about 4.85% of the total shares outstanding.