Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 10.18 million shares of the Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U) were traded, and its beta was 2.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.61, and it changed around -$0.12 or -0.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.12B. U currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.08, offering almost -58.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.87% since then. We note from Unity Software Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.36 million.

Unity Software Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.04. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended U as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Unity Software Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter.

Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U) trade information

Instantly U has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 35.30 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.45%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.56% year-to-date, but still down -12.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U) is -8.72% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.93, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that U is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $56.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -77.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 49.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Unity Software Inc (U) estimates and forecasts

Unity Software Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 8.36 percent over the past six months and at a 239.02% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 221.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1,900.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 56.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $554.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Unity Software Inc to make $594.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $322.88 million and $450.97 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 71.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 31.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -56.59%.

U Dividends

Unity Software Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.26% of Unity Software Inc shares, and 71.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.66%. Unity Software Inc stock is held by 701 institutions, with Silver Lake Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.12% of the shares, which is about 34.98 million shares worth $1.52 billion.

Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd., with 7.16% or 27.45 million shares worth $1.19 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 8.42 million shares worth $312.15 million, making up 2.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 7.7 million shares worth around $334.3 million, which represents about 2.01% of the total shares outstanding.