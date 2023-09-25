Uber Technologies Inc: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of UBER Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 16.1 million shares of the Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) were traded, and its beta was 1.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $44.41, and it changed around -$0.19 or -0.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $90.75B. UBER currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.49, offering almost -11.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.34% since then. We note from Uber Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 20.71 million.

Uber Technologies Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.23. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 47 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended UBER as a Hold, whereas 39 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Uber Technologies Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $UBER CDR (CAD HEDGED) for the current quarter.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) trade information

Instantly UBER has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 47.76 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.01%. The company’s shares are currently up 79.58% year-to-date, but still down -6.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) is -1.62% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 48.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $58.46, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UBER is forecast to be at a low of $45.00 and a high of $75.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -68.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) estimates and forecasts

Uber Technologies Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 42.43 percent over the past six months and at a 109.03% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -14.17%.

UBER Dividends

Uber Technologies Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.17% of Uber Technologies Inc shares, and 77.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.18%. Uber Technologies Inc stock is held by 1,602 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.59% of the shares, which is about 155.05 million shares worth $6.69 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 7.05% or 144.14 million shares worth $6.22 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 59.98 million shares worth $2.59 billion, making up 2.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 28.13 million shares worth around $1.21 billion, which represents about 1.38% of the total shares outstanding.