TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 4.35 million shares of the TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were traded, and its beta was 0.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $89.16, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $102.01B. TJX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $93.78, offering almost -5.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $59.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.95% since then. We note from TJX Companies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.75 million.

TJX Companies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.64. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended TJX as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. TJX Companies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) trade information

Instantly TJX has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 92.97 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 12.01% year-to-date, but still down -3.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is -0.94% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $99.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TJX is forecast to be at a low of $90.00 and a high of $110.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -23.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) estimates and forecasts

TJX Companies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 19.47 percent over the past six months and at a 19.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 14.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 27.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.05 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect TJX Companies Inc. to make $16.19 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.01%. TJX Companies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 19.48% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 11.44% per year for the next five years.

TJX Dividends

TJX Companies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 14 and November 20. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.46 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.31. It is important to note, however, that the 1.46% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.09% of TJX Companies Inc. shares, and 93.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.14%. TJX Companies Inc. stock is held by 2,310 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.28% of the shares, which is about 94.74 million shares worth $8.03 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.00% or 80.11 million shares worth $6.79 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 35.86 million shares worth $3.04 billion, making up 3.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 27.42 million shares worth around $2.32 billion, which represents about 2.40% of the total shares outstanding.