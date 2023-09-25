Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In today’s recent session, 6.4 million shares of the Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) have been traded, and its beta is 2.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.46, and it changed around $0.06 or 2.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.73B. TLRY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.12, offering almost -108.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.02% since then. We note from Tilray Brands Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 40.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 31.23 million.

Tilray Brands Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.44. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended TLRY as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tilray Brands Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) trade information

Instantly TLRY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.71% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.64 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.36% year-to-date, but still down -3.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) is 9.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 89.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.68, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TLRY is forecast to be at a low of $1.90 and a high of $4.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -72.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 22.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) estimates and forecasts

Tilray Brands Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.92 percent over the past six months and at a 14.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 61.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 54.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $174 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Tilray Brands Inc to make $178.48 million in revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.57%. Tilray Brands Inc earnings are expected to increase by 92.93% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 21.00% per year for the next five years.

TLRY Dividends

Tilray Brands Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 04.

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.40% of Tilray Brands Inc shares, and 10.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.17%. Tilray Brands Inc stock is held by 401 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.31% of the shares, which is about 7.6 million shares worth $19.22 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 0.66% or 3.82 million shares worth $5.96 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 7.98 million shares worth $12.45 million, making up 1.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held roughly 2.22 million shares worth around $6.57 million, which represents about 0.38% of the total shares outstanding.