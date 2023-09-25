Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 6.15 million shares of the Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME) were traded, and its beta was 0.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.28, and it changed around $0.26 or 4.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.37B. TME currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.29, offering almost -47.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.0% since then. We note from Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.81 million.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.85. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended TME as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME) trade information

Instantly TME has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.40 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.88%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.15% year-to-date, but still down -0.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME) is -2.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60.72, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TME is forecast to be at a low of $41.53 and a high of $80.15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1176.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -561.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) estimates and forecasts

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.26 percent over the past six months and at a 18.60% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -8.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $863.49 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR to make $865.06 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.1 billion and $1.06 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -21.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -18.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.20%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR earnings are expected to increase by 37.97% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.04% per year for the next five years.

TME Dividends

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME)’s Major holders