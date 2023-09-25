TD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GLG) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In today’s recent session, 0.95 million shares of the TD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GLG) have been traded, and its beta is 0.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.15, and it changed around $0.0 or -3.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.07M. GLG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.32, offering almost -780.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 6.67% since then. We note from TD Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.63 million.

TD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GLG) trade information

Instantly GLG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1780 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.73%. The company’s shares are currently down -87.45% year-to-date, but still down -9.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, TD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GLG) is -82.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.06 day(s).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $300.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GLG is forecast to be at a low of $300.00 and a high of $300.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -199900.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -199900.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GLG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 52.90% of TD Holdings Inc shares, and 0.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.73%. TD Holdings Inc stock is held by 10 institutions, with Nomura Holdings Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.08% of the shares, which is about 0.15 million shares worth $92332.0.

Invesco Ltd., with 0.07% or 0.13 million shares worth $81790.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 0.16 million shares worth $32763.0, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 11672.0 shares worth around $7761.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.