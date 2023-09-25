Stock Performance And Outlook Of Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO)

In the last trading session, 17.87 million shares of the Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were traded, and its beta was 0.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $53.57, and it changed around $0.23 or 0.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $217.22B. CSCO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $58.19, offering almost -8.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $38.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.94% since then. We note from Cisco Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.07 million.

Cisco Systems Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.41. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 15 recommended CSCO as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cisco Systems Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $Tractor Supply Company for the current quarter.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) trade information

Instantly CSCO has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 56.28 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.82%. The company’s shares are currently up 12.45% year-to-date, but still down -4.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is -4.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 60.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $58.78, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CSCO is forecast to be at a low of $45.00 and a high of $68.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -26.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) estimates and forecasts

Cisco Systems Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.72 percent over the past six months and at a 4.11% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 173.71%. Cisco Systems Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 4.36% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 4.80% per year for the next five years.

CSCO Dividends

Cisco Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.95 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.58. It is important to note, however, that the 2.95% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.08% of Cisco Systems Inc. shares, and 77.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.51%. Cisco Systems Inc. stock is held by 3,844 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.47% of the shares, which is about 383.93 million shares worth $19.86 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.57% or 347.57 million shares worth $17.98 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 114.35 million shares worth $5.92 billion, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 97.52 million shares worth around $5.05 billion, which represents about 2.40% of the total shares outstanding.