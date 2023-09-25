Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 9.19 million shares of the Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) were traded, and its beta was 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $145.07, and it changed around $0.64 or 0.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.33B. SPLK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $145.81, offering almost -0.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $65.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.19% since then. We note from Splunk Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.94 million.

Splunk Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.88. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 39 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 27 recommended SPLK as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Splunk Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $1.14 for the current quarter.

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) trade information

Instantly SPLK has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 145.81 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.51%. The company’s shares are currently up 68.51% year-to-date, but still up 20.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) is 45.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $144.10, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -0.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPLK is forecast to be at a low of $105.00 and a high of $157.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -8.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 27.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Splunk Inc (SPLK) estimates and forecasts

Splunk Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 58.98 percent over the past six months and at a 40.15% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 37.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -13.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 30 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.03 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 30 analysts expect Splunk Inc to make $1.25 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.70%. Splunk Inc earnings are expected to increase by 42.39% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.31% per year for the next five years.

SPLK Dividends

Splunk Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.44% of Splunk Inc shares, and 88.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.29%. Splunk Inc stock is held by 952 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.77% of the shares, which is about 16.38 million shares worth $1.74 billion.

H&f Corporate Investors X, Ltd., with 7.63% or 12.8 million shares worth $1.36 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 5.17 million shares worth $548.38 million, making up 3.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund held roughly 3.93 million shares worth around $416.91 million, which represents about 2.34% of the total shares outstanding.