Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPR): Stock Forecast For 2023 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 6.11 million shares of the Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR) were traded, and its beta was 1.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.16, and it changed around $0.32 or 2.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.60B. SPR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.55, offering almost -154.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.36% since then. We note from Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.51 million.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.75. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended SPR as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.56 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR) trade information

Instantly SPR has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.67 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.06%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.78% year-to-date, but still down -9.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR) is -34.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.19, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPR is forecast to be at a low of $17.70 and a high of $34.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -124.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) estimates and forecasts

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -50.16 percent over the past six months and at a -43.06% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -273.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 89.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.56 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc to make $1.73 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.33 billion and $1.32 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 31.30%.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc earnings are expected to increase by -36.66% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 13.53% per year for the next five years.

SPR Dividends

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.82% of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc shares, and 91.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.82%. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc stock is held by 375 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.42% of the shares, which is about 9.92 million shares worth $289.47 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 9.11% or 9.59 million shares worth $279.95 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 5.6 million shares worth $163.33 million, making up 5.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.28 million shares worth around $95.84 million, which represents about 3.12% of the total shares outstanding.