SNDL Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL): Stock Forecast For 2023 Sees A A Decline Of -12.72%

In today’s recent session, 2.32 million shares of the SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) have been traded, and its beta is 3.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.03, and it changed around $0.1 or 4.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $527.03M. SNDL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.36, offering almost -65.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.42% since then. We note from SNDL Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.73 million.

SNDL Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SNDL as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SNDL Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) trade information

Instantly SNDL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.92% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1259 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.11% year-to-date, but still up 0.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) is 30.65% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SNDL is forecast to be at a low of $4.38 and a high of $4.38. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -115.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -115.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SNDL Inc (SNDL) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,185.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $182.59 million in revenue for the current quarter. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $17.04 million and $13.2 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 971.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -51.44%.

SNDL Dividends

SNDL Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 13 and November 17.

SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.43% of SNDL Inc shares, and 7.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.49%. SNDL Inc stock is held by 119 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 3.07% of the shares, which is about 7.22 million shares worth $11.55 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 1.38% or 3.25 million shares worth $4.45 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 8.42 million shares worth $11.54 million, making up 3.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held roughly 3.49 million shares worth around $6.24 million, which represents about 1.48% of the total shares outstanding.