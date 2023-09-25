Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) In 2023: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 9.76 million shares of the Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) were traded, and its beta was 2.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $53.08, and it changed around -$0.62 or -1.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $68.09B. SHOP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $71.43, offering almost -34.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.48% since then. We note from Shopify Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.10 million.

Shopify Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 47 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 25 recommended SHOP as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Shopify Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $SHOPIFY INC for the current quarter.

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) trade information

Instantly SHOP has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 62.42 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.96%. The company’s shares are currently up 52.92% year-to-date, but still down -14.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) is -6.43% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $68.15, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SHOP is forecast to be at a low of $52.00 and a high of $80.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -50.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Shopify Inc (SHOP) estimates and forecasts

Shopify Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 15.92 percent over the past six months and at a 750.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -130.50%. Shopify Inc earnings are expected to increase by 1200.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 35.42% per year for the next five years.

SHOP Dividends

Shopify Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.22% of Shopify Inc shares, and 65.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.01%. Shopify Inc stock is held by 1,461 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.44% of the shares, which is about 65.55 million shares worth $4.23 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 5.26% or 63.4 million shares worth $4.1 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Europacific Growth Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 30.7 million shares worth $1.98 billion, making up 2.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 17.09 million shares worth around $1.1 billion, which represents about 1.42% of the total shares outstanding.