Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SEEL) Stock Forecast 2023: $4.00 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In today’s recent session, 4.59 million shares of the Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) have been traded, and its beta is 2.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.16, and it changed around $0.0 or -4.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.74M. SEEL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.66, offering almost -937.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 6.25% since then. We note from Seelos Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.66 million.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SEEL as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Seelos Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) trade information

Instantly SEEL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.85% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0100 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 84.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -77.17% year-to-date, but still down -81.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) is -85.51% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SEEL is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2400.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -525.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (SEEL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 66.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 64.70% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $100k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Seelos Therapeutics Inc to make $100k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 53.03%.

SEEL Dividends

Seelos Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 11.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.81% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc shares, and 20.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.95%. Seelos Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 93 institutions, with Gendell, Jeffrey L. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.04% of the shares, which is about 5.17 million shares worth $0.78 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 3.91% or 5.0 million shares worth $0.75 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.36 million shares worth $0.51 million, making up 2.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.46 million shares worth around $0.22 million, which represents about 1.14% of the total shares outstanding.