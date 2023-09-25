Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE: SE): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 7.45 million shares of the Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE) were traded, and its beta was 1.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.96, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.67B. SE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $88.84, offering almost -147.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $34.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.03% since then. We note from Sea Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.74 million.

Sea Ltd ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.89. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 36 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 6 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended SE as a Hold, whereas 19 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sea Ltd ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter.

Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE) trade information

Instantly SE has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 38.97 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.89% year-to-date, but still down -8.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE) is -2.42% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $68.76, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 47.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SE is forecast to be at a low of $29.00 and a high of $145.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -303.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 19.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sea Ltd ADR (SE) estimates and forecasts

Sea Ltd ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -57.02 percent over the past six months and at a 310.85% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 121.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -73.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.15 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Sea Ltd ADR to make $3.33 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.16 billion and $3.45 billion respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.60%.

SE Dividends

Sea Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.22% of Sea Ltd ADR shares, and 62.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.59%.

Capital Research Global Investors and Baillie Gifford and Company were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 36.85 million shares worth $2.14 billion, making up 7.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baillie Gifford and Company held roughly 21.8 million shares worth around $1.27 billion, which represents about 4.17% of the total shares outstanding.