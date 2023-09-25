Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) Stock Forecast 2023: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In today’s recent session, 0.72 million shares of the Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.69, and it changed around -$0.08 or -11.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $121.52M. SGMO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.27, offering almost -663.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.76, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -10.14% since then. We note from Sangamo Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.47 million.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) trade information

Instantly SGMO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -11.06% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9000 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -78.15% year-to-date, but still down -20.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) is -22.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.1 day(s).

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) estimates and forecasts

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -58.67 percent over the past six months and at a 9.60% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 5.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 65.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.36 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics Inc to make $8.36 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $26.59 million and $27.23 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -64.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -69.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -12.22%. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc earnings are expected to increase by 10.61% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 2.84% per year for the next five years.

SGMO Dividends

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.43% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc shares, and 65.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.76%. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 255 institutions, with Wasatch Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.63% of the shares, which is about 17.05 million shares worth $22.17 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.97% or 15.89 million shares worth $20.66 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 6.48 million shares worth $8.42 million, making up 3.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 4.44 million shares worth around $5.77 million, which represents about 2.51% of the total shares outstanding.