Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SGBX) Stock Forecast: By 2023, Bulls Expect $6.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.55 million shares of the Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SGBX) were traded, and its beta was -2.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.41, and it changed around -$0.4 or -22.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.59M. SGBX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.18, offering almost -54.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.52% since then. We note from Safe & Green Holdings Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 172.41K.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SGBX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Safe & Green Holdings Corp is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.36 for the current quarter.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SGBX) trade information

Instantly SGBX has showed a red trend with a performance of -22.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1800 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 35.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.92% year-to-date, but still down -7.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SGBX) is 10.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 76.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SGBX is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -325.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -325.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -54.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.65 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Safe & Green Holdings Corp to make $11.47 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.1 million and $4.1 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 179.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 56.27%.

SGBX Dividends

Safe & Green Holdings Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SGBX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 43.63% of Safe & Green Holdings Corp shares, and 9.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.71%. Safe & Green Holdings Corp stock is held by 16 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.95% of the shares, which is about 0.31 million shares worth $0.3 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 1.39% or 0.22 million shares worth $0.21 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.18 million shares worth $0.17 million, making up 1.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $0.12 million, which represents about 0.78% of the total shares outstanding.