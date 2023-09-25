Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 5.22 million shares of the Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) were traded, and its beta was 1.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.42, and it changed around -$0.06 or -1.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.68B. SABR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.92, offering almost -79.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.99, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.35% since then. We note from Sabre Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.47 million.

Sabre Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.75. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended SABR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Sabre Corp is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) trade information

Instantly SABR has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.71 on Friday, 09/22/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.48% year-to-date, but still down -4.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) is -18.75% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 37.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.72 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SABR is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -126.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sabre Corp (SABR) estimates and forecasts

Sabre Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 15.71 percent over the past six months and at a 57.02% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 76.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 86.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $738.52 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Sabre Corp to make $701.91 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $663.39 million and $631.18 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.20%.

Sabre Corp earnings are expected to increase by 59.12% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 4.25% per year for the next five years.

SABR Dividends

Sabre Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.45 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.02. It is important to note, however, that the 0.45% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.11% of Sabre Corp shares, and 104.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.93%. Sabre Corp stock is held by 360 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 15.39% of the shares, which is about 51.15 million shares worth $163.17 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 10.91% or 36.25 million shares worth $115.62 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 23.44 million shares worth $117.2 million, making up 7.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 10.31 million shares worth around $32.88 million, which represents about 3.10% of the total shares outstanding.